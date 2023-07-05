ViewSonic VP16-OLED portable monitor review | A companion for content creators on the move

July 05, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

A portable monitor can be an important addition in the studio of a content creator on the move. The device will provide flexibility and act as an additional screen to notebooks and tablets. Such a device must be light and yet sturdy enough to withstand commutes. We review the ViewSonic VP 16-OLED portable monitor to know if it fits into this profile.

Unboxing

The VP 16 OLED comes in a compact well fitted box. In the box, you get the monitor itself, the power brick with a USB C connector and a HDMI-to-HDMI mini connector. The monitor also comes with a hood that magnetically attaches to the frame of the monitor and paperwork.

Design

The VP 16 OLED is thoughtfully designed to be lightweight while being sturdy enough to be carried around. The monitor comes with an all-plastic build with the highlight being the foldable stand that comes with two hinges. The stand allows users to adjust the screen as per their preference with 180-degree range of motion and provides ample support to ensure the screen does not wobble or topple on uneven surfaces. The stand can be folded flat against the back of the monitor for ease of transportation.

Connection ports are located on the left side of the stand, with the controls for the screen settings located at the base.

The monitor weighs around 2.2 kg and does not need to be always connected to a power source, managing with the power from connected laptops, thus, making it easy to live with.

Overall, we found the monitor to be easy to carry around, sturdy enough to be stowed, albeit carefully to avoid damaging the screen.

Display

The ViewSonic VP 16 comes with an OLED panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor has a viewable area of 15.6 inches, thanks in part to the rather thick bottom bezel and comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

As far as portable monitors go, we found the display to be accurate and plenty bright. The display comes with a peak brightness of 400 nits which we found to be enough for outdoor use, with the hood attached.

Contrast ratio on the display is also great, thanks to the OLED panel which accurately displays deep blacks. Colours on the monitor were also accurate and sharp with the company rating the monitor at 100% of both sRGB and DCI-P3 and 96% for Adobe RGB coverage. While using, we found colour representation to be vivid with no dearth of clarity. Overall, we found the display on the to be rich in detail, vivid in colour representation and accurate in picture quality.

Connectivity and sound

The VP 16 comes with two USB 3.2 Type C display ports with 40W charging capability along with one of each, a 3.5 mm audio out and Micro HDMI. The display is compatible with both Windows and macOS devices. We did not face any problem when using the monitor with devices using either operating systems.

The monitor also comes with two one-Watt speakers. While the speakers were barely audible when the monitor was connected to a laptop without a direct connection to a power outlet, performance improved drastically when connected to a power source. However, the speakers are adequate at best and, though, handy for videographers using cameras for shoots, most users will be better off using the inbuilt speakers of their notebooks or PCs.

The ViewSonic VP 16 OLED is priced at ₹75,000.

Verdict

Portable monitors are often used by graphic designers, videographers, and photographers, who prefer devices that are easy to carry around. The ViewSonic VP 16 OLED is a well-suited device for professionals and delivers on all key parameters.