Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip and IoT solutions at MWC 2023

February 28, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Oppo on Tuesday showcased a string of its latest innovations at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. It unveiled the Find N2 Flip, Wi-Fi 6 Router, Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, Air Glass 2, and several others.

The Find N2 Flip is the second generation of Oppo’s foldable ecosystem and first generation flip device. It was recently launched globally in London. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to launch in India during the middle of March 2023.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch cover screen. It sports a 50MP main camera, MariSilicon X NPU, and Hasselblad camera branding like the OnePlus flagship phones.

The Find N2 Flip comes with a new Flexion Hinge, which supports the multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45 and 110 degrees. The Find N2 Flip ships with a 4,300mAh battery and 44W charger.

The Chinese smartphone maker also unveiled the Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, based on the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform, capable of providing a 2.4GHz+5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi signal at the same time.

“By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users worldwide,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Service, Oppo.