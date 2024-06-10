Samsung launches 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India

Samsung on Monday launched the 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India with Quantum Processor Lite 4K. The series starts at 55 inch and goes up to 75 inch. The new series comes with Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR technologies for better colour optimisation.

The new Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series comes with 4K upscaling, Q-Symphony sound technology, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator for gaming and Pantone validation for colour accuracy.

The TV series is assisted by a solar cell remote that can operate without the need for batteries.

For improved frame rates Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is also supported on it.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series also features Samsung’s TV Plus service comprising 100+ free channels. It comes with in-built multi voice assistant options for connectivity, and Samsung Knox for security.

“The new TV series provides life-like picture quality with the 4K upscaling feature that refines the content on the screen to near-4K levels, taking the overall viewing experience several notches higher,” said Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

The new Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series starts at ₹65,990 in India. It is available on Amazon, Samsung and at retail stores.