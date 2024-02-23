February 23, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker in India featuring an aluminum body design and a claimed battery life of 13 days.

The Galaxy Fit3 has a 1.6-inch display with more than 100 preset watch face or you can set your own photos as the background. The Galaxy Fit3 is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Galaxy Fit3 tracks their sleep patterns, heart rate, stress levels, detects snoring and monitors blood oxygen levels. It can provide users with personalized sleep coaching with meaningful insights. Users can track over 100 types of workouts and review their exercise records.

The Galaxy Fit3 also features Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. In emergency, user can send an SOS by pressing the side button five times.

Galaxy Fit3 users can use the Galaxy Fit3 as a controller right on their wrist, as a remote control for camera and setting timers, and to play and control media on their connected device. They can automatically sync modes between their Galaxy Fit3 and paired smartphone. If a smartphone is misplaced, users can easily locate it with the Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit3, or vice versa.

The Galaxy Fit3 will be available at ₹4,999, starting today on Samsung portal, online and offline retail stores.

“As our newest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3 underscores our commitment to providing accessible resources that encourage everyday wellness and inspire everyone to work on their best self,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India.