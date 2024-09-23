Odisha CM orders judicial inquiry into Army officer's 'custodial torture', sexual assault on fiancee

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday (September 23, 2024) ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of an Army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée at a police station in Bhubaneswar.

The state government is committed to taking strict action against all persons or officials who are found guilty, the chief minister said.

He issued the order for judicial inquiry after a discussion with his deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan and senior officers.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the judicial inquiry will be presided over by Justice Chittaranjan Das and the report will be filed within 60 days.

The state government also requested the Orissa High Court to supervise the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police.

While emphasising on the rule of the law, Chief Minister Majhi said the state government respects the Indian Army. "The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women," the CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended five police personnel of the Bharatpur police station and registered a case against them over the charges of torturing the Army officer and sexually harassing his fiancée.

The state government also maintained the youths who were accused of misbehaving with the Army officer and his fiancée on the road on the night of September 15 were arrested and produced in court.

Earlier, on the instructions of the chief minister, the complainants held a meeting with the two deputy chief ministers, the revenue minister and the law minister at the State Guest House. The woman's father and other senior serving Army officers were also present, the CMO said.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik had demanded a court monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the incident. The opposition party has also called for a Bhubaneswar bandh on September 24.

The alleged incident took place on September 15 when an army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancée approached Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

However, a verbal altercation took place between the duo and some policemen following which the officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted at the police station.