OnePlus launches Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in India

April 01, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

OnePlus on Monday expanded its Nord series with the launch of Nord CE 4 smartphone in India. The mid-segment phone competes with the newly launched Nothing Phone 2a while succeeding Nord CE 3 launched last year.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It also has Aqua touch technology which allows better touch detection in wet conditions.

The Nord CE 4 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with 8GB RAM and upto 256GB of internal storage. It also gets you and additional 8GB virtal RAM.

The phone operates on OxygenOS 14 out of the box based on Android 14. OnePlus Nord CE 4 is promised to receive two major Android software updates and a third year of security updates.

Nord CE 4 makes use of a 5,500mAh battery on back of a 100W charger that ships inside the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 50MP main Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens. It has a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 will retail at a starting price ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model will cost ₹26,999. It will sell on OnePlus store app, OnePlus offline stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and other offline brands, starting April 4.