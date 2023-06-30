Realme 11 Pro 5G Review | A replica of its predecessor with minor trade-offs.

June 30, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The new Realme 11 Pro 5G is second-in-line to the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. While both devices bear striking resemblances, the 11 Pro is a budget-friendly alternative. The phone boasts a dual-rear camera arrangement instead of a triple-camera setup, features a lower-resolution front-facing camera and supports 80W fast charging instead of the 100W capability found in the Pro+ variant.

Design

The Realme 11 Pro 5G looks identical to the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, and you may not be able to tell them apart at first glance. The Pro model has “100MP OIS camera” written on its camera module, while the Pro+ has “200MP OIS camera” text. Besides this camera module text, there is no other way to tell these smartphones apart. Whether it is the dimensions, ports, finish, or colour options, both devices track the same. We received the Sunrise Beige colour option for review, which offers a good in-hand feel with its off-white textured leather finish at the back. Additionally, it features a vertical golden seam at the centre that enhances its overall look and feel.

Display

The Pro variant has a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved vision display with a resolution of 1080x2412 as well, like the Pro+. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, while the 360Hz touch sampling rate offers highly responsive touch interactions. With a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, it reproduces rich and accurate colours. The Realme 11 Pro is Widevine L1 certified, enabling it to stream content in FHD resolution. However, unlike the 11 Pro+ variant, the 11 Pro does not currently support HDR capabilities on Netflix and other streaming platforms. The 0.65mm double-reinforced glass ensures durability and protection against scratches and accidental damage.

OS

The Realme 11 Pro runs on Android 13 with Realme UI v.4.0, the same OS seen in the Pro+ version.

Processor

Just like the Realme 11 Pro + 5G, this phone too is equipped with the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Its CPU, built on the TSMC 6nm processor, consists of an octa-core configuration that can reach speeds of up to 2.6GHz. This combination of advanced processing power allows seamless multitasking and speedy execution of tasks. To enhance graphics processing capabilities, the Realme 11 Pro incorporates the Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone offers two RAM options: 8GB and 12 GB. It also supports Dynamic RAM, allowing users to expand the RAM by utilizing a portion of the phone’s storage. The device is available with either 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

Camera

This is where the Realme 11 Pro 5G diverges from the Pro+, with a dual camera setup as contrasted with the Pro+ triple-camera rigging. It features a 100MP OIS primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2MP portrait unit with an aperture of f/2.4. In daylight, the primary sensor captures balanced colours, has a good dynamic range, and produces satisfactory 12MP images. The camera does a good job of keeping details intact in low-lighting conditions as well.

The phone has a night mode to reduce noise, but this tends to smooth out details. The main camera supports a 100MP high-res mode but sacrifices dynamic range. The portrait mode effectively separates subjects from the background, creating a natural bokeh effect.

The 16MP front camera captures acceptable selfies with good detail and skin tones in well-lit conditions, while its low-light performance is average, with slight over-sharpening.

Battery

The battery power remains the same as it was on 11 Pro+ 5G. This device also features a 5,000mAh battery power providing ample power to keep the phone running throughout the day. However, unlike the 100W charger in its top-notch model, the Pro variant comes with an 80W charger. The charger can deliver a full charge from 0-100% within an hour.

Verdict

The Realme 11 Pro 5G starts at ₹23,999 and replicates almost all the features of the 11 Pro+ 5G. It offers the same attractive design and good overall performance, excelling in everyday use and gaming. The device features a curved AMOLED panel and a 100MP primary camera. However, it lacks the extensive camera options of its competitors and doesn’t have an ultra-wide camera, limiting its photo capabilities.