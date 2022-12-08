Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G launched

December 08, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Realme on Thursday launched two new smartphones; Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro. Both these phones are 5G-enabled and feature MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon chipset, respectively.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7 inch, 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, certified by TUV Rheinland for flicker free experience. The display can hit 950 nits of peak brightness and also supports HDR 10+ content.

The Realme 10 Pro + 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 67W charger inside the box. The smartphone charges up to 50% in 17 minutes, claims the Chinese smartphone seller.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by 6nm Dimensity 1080 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal space.

The smartphone boasts 108MP main lens along with an 8MP wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 16MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro 5G gets Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a 6.72 inch 120Hz panel, 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger inside the box.

Realme 10 Pro 5G features 108MP main lens, supported by a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selfie lens.

Pricing

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has been priced at ₹24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB variant will cost ₹25,999. The first sale commences on December 14 on Flipkart and other retail channels.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G comes at ₹18,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. The 8GB/128GB phone will be sold at ₹19,999. The sale starts December 16.