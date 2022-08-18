Realme launches 9i 5G for budget buyers

Realme on Thursday launched a new budget segment smartphone Realme 9i with 5G capability. The device is powered by MediaTek processor and has a 90Hz refresh rate

The phone’s design is inspired by the MET Gala 2022 theme, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

Realme 9i comes with a 5G-enabled Dimensity 810 processor. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery supported by an 18W charger. Realme 9i also supports Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE), which adds 3GB of virtual RAM and allows up to 1TB external memory expansion via micro SD card.

The Realme 9i has a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate to go with it. The company has packed the phone with 50MP main lens along with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Realme 9i 5G gets an 8MP selfie camera.

Realme has provided the 3.5mm jack in the phone whereas it operates on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme 9i 5G comes in two variants; 4GB/64GB priced at ₹ 14,999, and 6GB/128GB selling for ₹ 16,999. It will be available online and offline stores in two colour options.