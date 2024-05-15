GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip for mid premium devices

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is capable to support on-device generative AI features and popular LLMs like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano

Updated - May 15, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip for mid premium devices

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip for mid premium devices | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Extending the series 8 line up, Qualcomm on Tuesday launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform targeting mid-premium devices.

Like its predecessors, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is capable to support on-device generative AI features and popular LLMs like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano.

The new mobile processor can handle up to 200MP lens and up to 144Hz refresh rate. For gamers, ray tracing is also possible with the new chip.

The octa core chipset has one prime core that can touch up to 3.0 GHz speed. The 4 performance cores clocked up to 2.8 GHz and 3 efficiency cores with clocked speed up to 2.0 GHz.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 supports Wi-Fi 7 with peak speed up to 5.8 Gbps.

Poco would be among the first smartphone sellers to use Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in Poco F6.

“Our latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides a host of flagship level, specially selected capabilities, packed with the latest on-device AI experiences. What brings POCO and Qualcomm together is our shared commitment to bring best in-class smartphone experiences to people and we look forward to bringing these extraordinary experiences to the people of India with their latest device launch,” said Savi Soin, SVP and President, Qualcomm India.

