GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform for mid premium devices

The 4nm processor also supports spatial audio with head tracking, LPDDR5x RAM and Dolby Vision

March 22, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform 

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Thursday launched Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform that can support native computing, Wi-Fi 7 for the first time in this series and 5G for the mid premium devices. This is an enhanced version of Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Chinese smartphone makers like OnePlus and Realme would be the key device manufacturers to use Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 supports large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 has elite gaming features and Adreno frame motion engine 2 for enhanced game effects and upscaling gaming content. It can support 18-bit cognitive ISP with upto 200MP resolution.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The 4nm processor also supports spatial audio with head tracking, LPDDR5x RAM and Dolby Vision.

“Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is packed with support for incredible on-device generative AI features and provides incredible performance and power efficiency, while bringing Wi-Fi 7 to the Snapdragon 7 Series for the first time,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.