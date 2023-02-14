  • Display: 6.1 inches, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • OS: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core
  • Camera (rear): 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 10MP telephoto snapper
  • Selfie Lens: 12MP
  • Battery: 3,900mAh 
  • 3.5mm jack: NA