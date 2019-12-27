Gadgets

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 with 5G unveiled

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC)

Chinese handset maker Oppo on Thursday unveiled its much-talked-about Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support in its home market.

The Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The Reno3 Pro comes with 4,025 mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 support.

It goes from 0 to 50% in 20 minutes, and 0 to 70% in half an hour. Oppo is so confident the battery will take the beating of the 5G networks, it advertises the phone as “5G experience, 4G battery life”, the report added.

Available in White, Black, Starry Night Blue, and Sunrise, the handset maker is launching the Reno 3 on December 31 for CNY3,399 ($485) and CNY3,699 ($530).

