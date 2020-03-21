Meet the bots in Kochi offering hand sanitisers, face masks and cleaning door handles

Move over humans, humanoids are here to help. A couple of bots installed at the Integrated Startup Complex, Kochi, are creating quite the stir on social media. Installed by Asimov Robotics, a Kochi-based startup, these bots shot to fame when they offered hand sanitisers and face masks to visitors and briefed them on the deadly Coronavirus. As of now, the robots are regularly cleaning the handle bars of the entrance door with sanitiser. However, more features are being added to the bots, as we have moved from the stage of creating awareness to the next step of action, says T Jayakrishnan, CEO of Asimov Robotics.

“We are incorporating features such as automated hand sanitiser spray and temperature check as a mandatory procedure before stepping into the campus. The bots would also be trained to disinfect people’s mobile phones, currency and coins,” he says.

Ever since news of the robots came out, the company has been flooded with calls and enquiries, says Jayakrishnan. “These robots are our flagship products and more can be customised with these added features. It wouldn’t take more than a week to manufacture them if spare parts are made available,” he adds.

These robots are part of a series called Sayabots, which means shadow companions. The company is planning to rename them soon, says Jayakrishnan.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was one of the first to tweet about these robots.