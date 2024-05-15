GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LG launches new range of AI powered smart TVs in India

The South Korean electronics major unveiled the world’s largest OLED TV

Published - May 15, 2024 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
LG’s world’s largest OLED TV

LG’s world’s largest OLED TV | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

LG on Wednesday launched new range of AI-driven smart TVs with real-time up scaling in India. The 55 new models include LG OLED evo Al and LG QNED AI TVs starting from 43-inches to 97-inches.

The South Korean electronics major also unveiled the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED97G4, having a huge 97-inch screen.

With the built-in speakers, the new AI TVs achieve virtual 11.1.2 surround sound.

LG OLED TVs feature Dolby vision gaming 4K at 144Hz refresh rate. These are also NVIDIA G-SYNC certified and are compatible with AMD FreeSync. They also come with game optimizer to switch between display presets for different gaming genres.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The newest addition, LG’s 2024 ONED AI TV, uses the next generation of LCD technology to delivers bright and vibrant colours, the company claims. The LG QNED is based on Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies.

The LG QNED Mini LED AI TV features million grey scale to differentiate between shades of gray and show gradation with a 20-bit accuracy. The Mini LED TV comes with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.

Now, LG’s webOS allows users to create up to 10 individual profiles. For privacy, each profile can be password protected. LG also promised webOS OS upgrades for the next five years.

LG OLED AI TVs and QNED Al TVs continue to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TVs have Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in as well.

The LG OLED evo G4 AI series starts with 55-inch with a starting price of ₹2,39,990. The LG OLED97G4 will sell at ₹20,49,990.

The LG OLED evo C4 AI series begins at 42-inch with a starting price of ₹1,19,990.

The LGOLED B4 AI lineup opens at 55-inch with a starting price of ₹1,69,990. The QNED90T (QNED MiniLED AI TV) comes in 65-inch at ₹1,89,990.

The QNED88T (QNED AI TV) starts at 55-inch with at 1,03,990. The QNED82T (QNED AI TV) begins at 43-inch for ₹62,990.

