LG introduces ‘Wing’ smartphone featuring dual screen, swivel design

LG unveiled its new dual screen smartphone ‘Wing’. The phone features a second screen which can be accessed in the Swivel Mode.

The smartphone’s main screen has a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision display. And the second screen is a 3.9-inch G-OLED display. When is Swivel Mode, people can use a single app on both screens or use two different apps simultaneously, one on each screen.

Wing’s main display orientation changes to landscape from portrait as it is turned clockwise 90 degrees, in Swivel Mode. To reduce stress on the swivel mechanism, the hinge module is equipped with hydraulic damper. The smartphone is the first device under LG’s Explorer Project.

“Embodying the Explorer Project’s aim to discover yet unexplored usability concepts in an effort to expand the mobile industry, LG WING boasts a unique form factor that presents consumers with new and compellingly different mobile experiences,” LG said in a statement.

LG Wing in Swivel Mode, featuring a video on the main display and media controls on the second display. | Photo Credit: LG

Wing is designed to offer a unique multi-tasking experience, when using video-sharing or streaming platforms, as people will be able to view videos on the main display and use the second display for interactions, media or app controls.

The device also offers a Multi App feature, which allows users to create shortcuts for pairs of apps they use together. People can also use the second screen as a grip, when just using the main screen in landscape mode, with Grip Lock activated.

LG Wing is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. The device offers 8GB RAM along with 128 or 256GB onboard storage, expandable up to 2TB using microSD card. LG claims the chipset brings best-in-class AI performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity and intelligent multi-camera capabilities while also preserving battery life.

The device features a triple-camera setup in the rear – a 64MP ultra high resolution OIS wide, 12MP ultra-wide big pixel and 13MP wide, along with a 32MP pop-up camera for selfies. Wing offers dual recording in Swivel Mode, so people will be able to use one of the rear cameras with the 32MP selfie camera, simultaneously.

LG Wing's Gimbal Motion Camera. | Photo Credit: LG

LG says, the Gimbal Motion Camera turns Wing’s second screen into a convenient grip, offering functions typically found only on a real gimbal - - as a joystick for controlling the camera angle, a lock to reduce shakes and blurring or a follow mode for smoother videos when moving.

LG Wing will be available in two colours - Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky. The device will be launched in South Korea next month, and it will be available in North America and Europe later, the company said.