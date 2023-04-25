HamberMenu
Lexar launches CFexpress Type B Card Silver series in India

Lexar launched the new line of CFexpress cards for photographers and videographers in India

April 25, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lexar on Tuesday launched the new line of CFexpress cards for creators in India..

Lexar on Tuesday launched the new line of CFexpress cards for creators in India.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lexar on Tuesday launched the new line of CFexpress cards for creators in India.

Aimed at photographers and videographers who require high-speed performance, the CFexpress card comes with read and write speeds of 1750 MB/s and 1300 MB/s respectively, allowing users to capture burst photos and 8K quality videos.

The Lexar memory card comes with backward compatibility with select XQD cameras, along with a limited 10-year warranty. And will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

CFexpress Type B cards are only compatible with devices that support the CFexpress format. The highest transfer speed is achieved only when used with a CFexpress Type-B reader, indicated by a boxed USB logo on the product.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card Silver series is available in all leading retail and online stores in India and is priced at ₹16,000 for 128GB, ₹ 26,000 for 256GB, and ₹55,500 for 512GB.

