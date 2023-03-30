Samsung launches PSSD T7 Shield external SSD in India

March 30, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Samsung launched the PSSD T7 Shield external SSD with 4 TB storage and up to 1,050 MB/s read speed in India.

The external storage device comes in an aluminium body, weighing 98 grams, powered by a USB 3.2 Gen2. Additionally, the device also comes with embedded PCI NVMe technology that the company claims allow it to achieve read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s.

The external storage device also comes with reduced download time from a laptop, up to 8.0 seconds for a 4K quality 4.8 GB video and 4.4 seconds for a full HD 3GB video.

The PSSD T7 Shield is IP65-certification for water and dust resistance and is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung claims the latest SSD is also up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs) and is ideal for professionals.

“The upgraded PSSD T7 Shield offers a premium experience and convenience with increased 4 terabytes storage capacity. This storage device has been developed after considering various metrics and use cases and is the ultimate storage device for today’s dynamos and go-getters who seek enhanced performance and low-latency during data transfer,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The 4 TB PSSD T7 Shield is priced between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 and will be available at Samsung retail stores and leading consumer electronics stores and across online platforms.