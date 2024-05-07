Lenovo launches Tab K11 aimed at business users in India

May 07, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Lenovo launched the Tab K11, designed specifically for enterprise use, in India.

The Lenovo Tab K11 comes preloaded with Android 13 and is upgradable up to Android 15. The tab runs on MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor and is packed with a fast-charging 7040mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

The tab gets an 11-inch WUXGA display that allows 1080p streaming with 1920 x 1200 resolution and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Aimed at business users, Lenovo claims the tablet has an 85% active area ratio, and its body is 7.15mm thin, weighs only 465g, and is IP52 water and dust resistant.

For customers looking at content creation, the K11 is compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and is preloaded with premium software that enhances usability – Nebo to convert handwriting into typed text, MyScript Calculator to solve equations in real-time, and WPS for users to organize notes and prepare documents, the company said in a press release.

The tab also includes Lenovo Freestyle allowing users to connect it to other Lenovo PC or laptops. Additionally, the tab supports Android zero-touch enrollment, Commercial Customization System (CCS) and Commercial Software Development Kit (CSDK).

“Performance, durability and manageability are key requirements for enterprise users and the K11 tab delivers on all these fronts. It is a perfect blend of features that make the user experience seamless”, Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said.

The Lenovo Tab K11 is priced at ₹17,990.