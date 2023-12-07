Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C for budget conscious 5G buyers

December 07, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi 13C smartphone in India. The 5G budget segment phone features a 50MP main lens and a 5,000mAh battery to support its target group needs.

With the response it got from Redmi 12 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker further aims new buyers into the affordable 5G category with Redmi 13C.

The Redmi 13C features a 6.74 HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Redmi 13C 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For a 5,000mAh battery, the Redmi 13C supports 18W fast charging and come with a 10W charger inside the box.

Redmi 13C sports a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture along with an 8MP selfie lens.

Redmi 13C 5G will be available at ₹9,999 (4GB+128GB), ₹11,499 for 6GB +128GB, ₹13,499 for 8GB+256GB on company’s portal, Amazon, and retail partners starting December 16.

“To lead the next wave of digitalization, it is critical to ensure 5G adoption at scale. In 2023, we made significant strides in 5G accessibility with the record-breaking success of the Redmi 12 5G. As we head into 2024, the global debut of the Redmi 13C 5G in India is yet another significant leap towards our goal of empowering India with 5G technology,” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.