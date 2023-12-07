HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C for budget conscious 5G buyers

With the response it got from Redmi 12 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker further aims new buyers into the affordable 5G category with Redmi 13C

December 07, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C for budget conscious 5G buyers

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C for budget conscious 5G buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi 13C smartphone in India. The 5G budget segment phone features a 50MP main lens and a 5,000mAh battery to support its target group needs.

With the response it got from Redmi 12 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker further aims new buyers into the affordable 5G category with Redmi 13C.

The Redmi 13C features a 6.74 HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Redmi 13C 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For a 5,000mAh battery, the Redmi 13C supports 18W fast charging and come with a 10W charger inside the box.

Redmi 13C sports a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture along with an 8MP selfie lens.

Redmi 13C 5G will be available at ₹9,999 (4GB+128GB), ₹11,499 for 6GB +128GB, ₹13,499 for 8GB+256GB on company’s portal, Amazon, and retail partners starting December 16.

“To lead the next wave of digitalization, it is critical to ensure 5G adoption at scale. In 2023, we made significant strides in 5G accessibility with the record-breaking success of the Redmi 12 5G. As we head into 2024, the global debut of the Redmi 13C 5G in India is yet another significant leap towards our goal of empowering India with 5G technology,” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.