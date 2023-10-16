HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian brands register strong growth as entry segment TWS dominate global market: Report

The global TWS market while registering an overall 2% YoY drop in sales saw a 15% increase in the sale of devices priced below $50 in H1 2023

October 16, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The global TWS market witnessed a 15% increase in the sale of devices priced below $50 in H1 2023.

The global TWS market witnessed a 15% increase in the sale of devices priced below $50 in H1 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

TWS devices priced under $50 dollars dominated the market with a increase of 15% in unit sales in H1 2023. The growth was witnessed despite the overall TWS market recording a drop of 2% year-over-year in unit sales, Counterpoint a research and analysis firm, said.

The contraction in the overall demand is being attributed to markets in North America and Europe reaching maturity. Demand was also impacted by macroeconomic headwinds and consumer weakness.

However, the TWS market seemed somewhat immune to inflationary headwinds, especially in the below $50 segment.

ALSO READ
Tips to lengthen your wireless earphones’ battery life

The growth witnessed in the entry-level mitigated the decline in higher-price segments as TWS demand polarised towards the entry segment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In the sub $50 dollar segment regional demand in markets including India, Middle East, Africa and Latin America registered robust growth. China, one of the world’s largest TWS market also showed signs of recovery as the COVID-19-related lockdowns eased in the latter half of 2022, the report said.

Growth of Indian brands

Indian brands such as boAT, Boult Audio and Noise reported strong double-digit YoY growth in Q2 2023 driven by a broader portfolio of entry-level models, and rising demand for TWS in the country with low penetration.

Indian brands successful leveraged online shopping events and promotions to fulfill the demand for new affordable models. Additionally, product discounts, good performance and effective pricing also played a major role in boosting sales.

Meanwhile, major global brands such as Apple, Samsung and Sony saw market share declines and slower growth in the absence of new models, the report said.

Premium focused brands are bringing in incremental updates compared to low-cost models of challenger brands that are trying to innovate on design, audio features, latency, battery life and more.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World / India / music / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.