July 17, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Sony has launched its WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds in India and the device went live on stores on Saturday.

The earbuds come with features including noise cancellation, ambient mode, IPX4 rating and 15-hour battery life. The device is priced below ₹10,000 in India.

Sony WF-C700N: Features and specifications

The Sony WF-C700N packs a 5mm driver unit and features a DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) feature for improved sound quality.

The device comes with a noise cancellation feature to cancel out background noise and also features an Ambient Sound Mode that will allow users to stay connected with their surroundings by offering a natural listening experience

The WF-C700N also features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are and what you are doing. It recognises locations that you frequently visit and switches the sound modes that suit the situation.

As per the company, the TWS earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 20 hours when used with the charging case.

There is support for multipoint connection as well that will allow you to quickly switch between two devices at once. The earbuds come with IPX4 rating for improved water resistance.

Sony WF-C700N: Price and Availability

The Sony WF-C700N is priced at ₹8,990 in India. Interested users can get their hands on the same via Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites.