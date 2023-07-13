HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched in India

HP launched its all-new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India on Wednesday(July 12). The new device is said to be the world’s first laptop with IMAX Enhanced display certification.

July 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HP launched its all-new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India

HP launched its all-new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP launched its all-new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India on Wednesday(July 12). The new device is said to be the world’s first laptop with IMAX Enhanced display certification. The laptop packs a 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen with Eyesafe certification and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

ALSO READ
MacBook Air 15-inch M2 review | A highly functional device for everyday computing needs

It comes with support for IMAX Enhanced and IMAX theatrical sound mix technology, built on top of DTS: X for an improved content consumption experience.

The HP Envy x360 15 is available with both 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The device can be configured with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (non-upgradable).

As for graphics, the laptop comes up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon graphics card options. The device also packs a dedicated AI image signal processor and supports other features such as Emoji menu on the keyboard, and HP QuickDrop technology.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

There is a 5 MP web camera and an IR sensor for Windows Hello face recognition. The new laptop also packs support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

ALSO READ
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 review | A delightfully capable gaming laptop

The HP Envy x360 is available at a starting price of ₹78,999 for the base model. Interested users can get their hands on the laptop via HP online store and HP world stores.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.