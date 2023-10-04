Dyson launches Zone headphones with air filtration in India

October 04, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Dyson on Wednesday forayed into wearable segment with the launch of its first headphones, Dyson Zone, in India. The headphones feature noise cancellation, transparent mode and claims up to 50 hours of playtime among other features.

Dyson Zone is the first headphones to feature air filtration visor wherein the detachable visor will come along with the headphones.

Dyson claims Zone headphones take around 3 hours to charge completely. While using air filtration, the headphones can stretch up to 4 hours in low mode, 2.5 hours in medium mode, and 1.5 hours in high mode.

It features 11 microphones, 8 of which are used to reduce noise by up to 38dB and monitor surrounding sounds 384,000 times per second.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Dyson Zone headphones reproduce frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21kHz. There are 40mm and 16-ohm neodymium speakers for audio output in Zone headphones.

The Dyson Zone headphones can be equipped with a removable visor to project purified air. There are compressors located in each earcup that draw air through double-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the user’s nose and mouth through the non-contact visor.

Electrostatic filters remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, while activated carbon filters absorb gases such as nitrogen dioxide, claims Dyson.

The headphones can be controlled via MyDyson app which can adjust the airflow speed and noise reduction mode, as well as to adjust the audio equalisation. It is customisable in 3 modes: Dyson EQ (enhanced), Bass Boost (bass) and Neutral (flatter response curve). The app is able to monitor NO2 levels in the air and live controls, while simultaneously checking ambient noise levels in real-time.

Dyson Zone headphones will be available at company’s demo stores and website. It comes in two variants; Dyson Zone and Dyson Zone Absolute Plus, with a starting price of ₹59,900 for Dyson Zone. The Dyson Zone Absolute Plus will retail at ₹64,900.

“Dyson Zone headphones have been engineered to actively monitor and combat city noise, while ensuring an uninterrupted, immersive listening experience through high fidelity and low-distortion audio,” said Joe Staniforth, Head of Wearables category at Dyson.