Indians face challenges prioritising cleaning practices: Dyson

Dyson study highlighted that over 80% Indians are unaware that the virus can stay on the surface for more than 2 days

May 30, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indians face challenges prioritising cleaning practices: Dyson | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Dyson on Tuesday released Global Dust Study 2023 that says India witnessed a significant rise in cleaning motivation post covid due to heightened virus awareness, but still face challenges in prioritising cleaning practices to effectively eliminate it.

The Dyson study highlighted that over 80% Indians are unaware that the virus can stay on the surface for more than 2 days.

In India, around 42% of individuals are only motivated to clean when visible dust is present. 60% Indians think that toilet is the worst offender when it comes to harbouring viruses.

ALSO READ
Air purifier review | Dyson Cool Formaldehyde is a premium purifier with stunning features

While 45% Indians think the kitchen is where viruses reside, however, more than 70% are not concerned about removing viruses while cleaning their kitchen.

Moreover, less than 25% of respondents feel viruses reside on their kitchen worktops, kitchen appliances and kitchen cabinets.

Nearly 41% Indians believe that household dust contributes to illnesses like Asthma. The 25 and 44 age group exhibit highest awareness of dust-related allergens.

The study also claims that 43% of air purifier users in India use their air purifier all year round with Mumbai (51%) and Pune (50%) topping the list.

As per Dyson, around 83% of Indians recognise HEPA filters as the most powerful type of vacuum filter.

Social media is the go-to platform for Indians to get cleaning tips. 74% rely on YouTube, and 42% use Instagram for cleaning tips.

Dyson sells vacuum cleaners and grooming products in India. The global dust study was undertaken by over 30,000 people from 39 countries.

