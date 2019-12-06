Chirp 2.0 for Apple Watch adds new features

Chirp for Twitter app is now receiving its biggest upgrade since its arrival with the latest version 2.0 update.
The biggest of the new features is the inclusion of the infinite scrolling timeline, username colours, images in DMs, the option to DM right from profiles and much more for Apple Watch, news portal iMore reported on Thursday.
Chirp first debuted last year with the goal of bringing full Twitter support to Apple Watch and includes support for 13 new languages and the iOS app gets Dark Mode support.
Meanwhile, anyone who purchases the Chirp Pro addition can also take advantage of a live complication on a watch face where a user can see the most recent tweet on their timeline.
Tapping the tweet will automatically open up Chirp where one can like, retweet, or even reply.
Chirp is a free download on the App Store.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.