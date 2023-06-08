  • Dimensions: 17.9mm thin and 1.7 kg weight
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-13500H (4P + 8E cores, up to 4.7 GHz)
  • Display:  15.6” screen with Full HD (1920 x 1080) ASUS Lumina OLED panel
  • Storage: 512GB/1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 operating at 4800 MHz.
  • Input: Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio 
  • Battery: 70 WHrs, 90 W fast charging 
  • Sound: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Smart Amp
  • Camera: Full HD 3DNR camera with Infrared sensor and Windows Hello