HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple opens its first India store in Mumbai

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed guests as the company opened its first India store in Mumbai 

April 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple CEO Tim Cook along with Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien, left, open the door during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.

Apple CEO Tim Cook along with Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien, left, open the door during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, on Tuesday, opened the company’s first flagship store in Mumbai, India. Aimed at reaching out to more buyers who prefer the touch-and-feel experience, the store is in Bandra Kurla Complex. 

At the event, Tim Cook was seen interacting with visitors along with Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, reacts after seeing an old old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.   

Apple CEO Tim Cook, reacts after seeing an old old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.    | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Apple BKC store will host Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, accessories, Apple TV, etc. The store will also function as a service centre but for that, visitors need to have a prior appointment.

ALSO READ
Apple continuously expanding business operations in India, says Piyush Goyal

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Visitors check products inside the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.  

Visitors check products inside the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Customers can also order the devices online and can pick it up from the Apple BKC store. The trade-in facility will be available as well.

Apple did not reveal the details about further expansion in India where it majorly targets Samsung’s wide retail presence.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.