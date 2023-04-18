Apple opens its first India store in Mumbai

April 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, on Tuesday, opened the company’s first flagship store in Mumbai, India. Aimed at reaching out to more buyers who prefer the touch-and-feel experience, the store is in Bandra Kurla Complex.

At the event, Tim Cook was seen interacting with visitors along with Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien.

The Apple BKC store will host Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, accessories, Apple TV, etc. The store will also function as a service centre but for that, visitors need to have a prior appointment.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Customers can also order the devices online and can pick it up from the Apple BKC store. The trade-in facility will be available as well.

Apple did not reveal the details about further expansion in India where it majorly targets Samsung’s wide retail presence.