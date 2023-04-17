Apple’s first retail store goes live in India

April 17, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Apple on Monday unveiled its first retail store in India, aimed at reaching out to more buyers who prefer the touch-and-feel experience.

Located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the retail store will open for the general public on April 18. Similarly, Apple will open its second retail store in Saket Mall, New Delhi on April 20.

The Apple BKC, as the store is being called, will host Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, accessories, Apple TV, etc. The store will also function as a service centre but for that, visitors need to have a prior appointment.

Apple did not reveal the details about further expansion in India where it majorly targets Samsung’s wide retail presence.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Customers can also order the devices online and can pick it up from the Apple BKC store. The trade-in facility will be available as well.