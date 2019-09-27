First impressions of Apple iPhone 11 Pro: so far, so great

If you were tuning into the Apple Special Event livestream in September, every iPhone feature announced by Tim Cook and his team was met with wow’s and claps, but today, we tell you if those moments of awe were worth it.

The hype around iOS 13 (which rolled out worldwide on September 19) was largely around Dark Mode, the keyboard’s Quickpath, the adorable Memoji feature and, for the geekier folks out there, the ARKit 3. But the true potential of iOS 13 is best harnessed by the iPhone 11 series, a clever if not cunning move by tech giant Apple.

iPhone 11 Pro specs Display: 2436x1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi , 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)

Splash, water and dust resistant: rated IP68 (maximum depth of 4 metres up to 30 mins) under IEC standard 60529

Battery: Lasts up to 4 hours longer than iPhone XS | Video playback: up to 18 hours | Video playback (streamed): Up to 11 hours | Audio playback: Up to 65 hours

At 188 grams the iPhone 11 Pro is slightly lighter than the iPhone XR’s 194 grams, with the newer model looking much sleeker and compact than the XR.

Right off the bat, the speed of iPhone 11 Pro is mesmerically fluid, the new A13 Bionic chipset making its mark. As this is a first impression, the official later review will determine how truly effective it is. A13’s Third Generation Neural is a major result of Apple’s machine learning developments; it understands your usage patters quickly and helps you ultimately save battery power, answering the long-pervasive problem of Apple’s less-than-lacklustre battery power.

For some clarity, the day started with a 94% battery and (given my Screen Time feature showed a 7-hour and 43-minute usage), I was pleasantly surprised at the 57% battery by 10:30pm.

After a 45-minute gaming session of Capcom’s Shinsekai Into The Depths on Apple Arcade, the battery power didn’t take too much of a hit. The memorable audio experience promised at September’s event came through; Apple’s spatial audio, propelled by Dolby Atmos, is immersive but only to an extent — it’s not as though you’ll magically have overheard sound range.

It’s got the look

The 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Display on the iPhone 11 Pro is a stunner; if you switch devices, you’ll notice the difference right away. Earlier models had a maximum of 625 nits of maximum brightness while the 11 Pro dazzles at 800 nits maximum brightness for the typical display and 1200 nits maximum brightness for HDR experiences.

A better display means a better camera experience. The iPhone 11 series has upgraded for sure, pegging the much-memed cameras on the back as a unified triple-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Essentially, they function intuitively and harmoniously with the phone, rather than just as an additional accessory.

I’m not a huge fan of the triple-camera system design; it’s a little jarring and takes some getting used to — plus, it really takes away from Apple’s usual fluid design IQ.

Night Mode on the 11 series is impressively intelligent in terms of subject lighting while retaining the integrity of a night-time shot. As you get more familiar with aperture calibration, this should be more fun over time.

For travellers or photographers, the Ultra Wide lens is a treat as it offers ƒ/2.4 aperture plus a 120-degree field of view — perfect for stretching landscapes in a range of lighting. After all, not every pretty landscape can be captured as it is through a panorama.

Ultimately, the iPhone 11 Pro offers a so far, so great experience, but more long-term judgements around real-time processing, battery life and videography will come soon.

iPhone 11 Pro is available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at ₹99,900.