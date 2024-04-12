GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple expands repair options, will now allow support with used genuine parts

Apple updated its self-repair program to include used genuine parts while also extending the Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts as a deterrent for stolen phones being used for parts.

April 12, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is making changes to its self-repair program to allow users to repair their iPhones with used parts.

Apple is making changes to its self-repair program to allow users to repair their iPhones with used parts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is making changes to its self-repair program to allow users to repair their iPhones with used parts. The change has been made to maintain an iPhone user’s privacy, security, and safety while offering consumers more options, the company shared in a blog post.

Apple requires repairs done to iPhones to go through a process called parts pairing. This process matches the serial number of a device to the new part sold by Apple. The process does not cover third-party parts, and when used for repairs would send a notification on the device saying Apple wasn’t able to verify the newly installed part. In the case of components that enable FaceID and TouchID sensors, the parts would not work at all.

With the current update, the process will now do away with these notifications for used parts, as the calibration for the new part used would not happen on the device after the part is installed. This means users and repair shops will no longer have to provide the serial number of devices they are fixing.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The change will apply to display, batteries, and cameras and will cover select iPhone models. Apple says future iPhones will add support for used biometric sensors such as FaceID and TouchID.

Apple is also extending its Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts in order to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts. The feature was designed to limit iPhone theft by blocking a lost iPhone from being reactivated. The feature restricts the capabilities for parts if they are detected to be from a device with the Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled.

Though the enhancements exclude the use of third-party parts, improved limits to Activation Lock and the ability to perform repairs using used parts is a big improvement for repair users and repair shops who have had to deal with paying higher premiums for new iPhone parts.

