Apple endorses California bill on 'Right to Repair'

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill 244"

August 24, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

Reuters
xApple’s move is a reversal from its opposition towards access to repairs [File]

xApple’s move is a reversal from its opposition towards access to repairs [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill 244" as currently drafted, in a letter on Tuesday, which requires manufacturers to allow customers to fix damaged devices.

Explained | How will consumers benefit from ‘Right to Repair’?

The iPhone maker's move is a reversal from its years-long opposition towards access to repairs as the act would require electronic device makers to provide tools for repairing damaged appliances.

"We support "SB 244" because it includes requirements that protect individual users' safety and security as well as product manufacturers' intellectual property," Apple said in the letter.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

