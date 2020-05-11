5G iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, one of the premium upcoming models, may feature a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September, which would include two premium variants.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

The telephoto lens may have an increased magnification, moving from 2x to 3x, providing a greater level of zoom and Face ID will be able to work with a wider field of view, according to a report in EverythingApplePro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.