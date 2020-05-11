Gadgets

5G iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro   | Photo Credit: AFP

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September, which would include two premium variants

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, one of the premium upcoming models, may feature a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September, which would include two premium variants.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

The telephoto lens may have an increased magnification, moving from 2x to 3x, providing a greater level of zoom and Face ID will be able to work with a wider field of view, according to a report in EverythingApplePro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 4:34:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/5g-iphone-12-pro-may-feature-120hz-promotion-display/article31557236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY