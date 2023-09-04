HamberMenu
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission

Four astronauts are back on Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station

September 04, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - FLORIDA

AP
Astronauts Stephen Bowen, Sultan al-Neyadi, Warren (Woody) Hoburg, and Andrey Fedyaev [File]

Astronauts Stephen Bowen, Sultan al-Neyadi, Warren (Woody) Hoburg, and Andrey Fedyaev [File] | Photo Credit: NASA/AP

Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Returning were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Russia's Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.

Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air since arriving in March. Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations, but in the end, provided a spectacular middle-of-the-night show as the capsule streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral toward a splashdown near Jacksonville.

ALSO READ
Explained | What are reusable launch vehicles? Who’s using them? Does ISRO have one?

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The astronauts said it was incredible to be back. “You've got a roomful of happy people here,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed.

SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago.

Another crew switch will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of two Russians and one American who have been up there an entire year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked all of its coolant and a new craft had to be launched.

Between crew swaps, the space station is home to seven astronauts.

