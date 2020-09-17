Facebook's new virtual office space in Oculus

Facebook has introduced Infinite Office, a new feature in Oculus capable of creating a flexible virtual reality office space.
It includes a vast working space with multiple screens that can be customised without requiring to have any extra monitors. The Oculus Browser will provide a desktop-class web experience.
This will integrate with the real environment of the users. It is portable and persistent allowing users to start right from the same place where they left the work.
This means that users can start working from one room or place, stop or pause midway, and then resume work from another room, all without switching off the screen.
They can also see through the headset using a new Passthrough technology to have a look at their real world surroundings while experiencing the virtual displays. This way the feature offers flexibility allowing users to toggle between the virtual screen and real world.
The social networking company has also started early experiments with third party firms like Spatial, to test how Passthrough could enhance a virtual co-located meeting.
It has invited developers to explore how and where to enable mixed reality in their apps.
The California-based company has also partnered with Logitech to bring a physical keyboard into VR, beginning with the widely available Logitech K830.
It is also bringing Messenger to the Quest Platform in the coming months, making it easier to coordinate with friends while working. Users will be able to invite their friends to join them in VR with Messenger. They can also chat with friends anywhere they have Messenger, without taking off the headset.
Facebook said that it will roll out the first Infinite Office features as an experimental release for Quest 2 this winter.
