Facebook introduces a new tool to help creators protect their photos

Facebook on Monday introduced Rights Manager for Images to help creators and publishers protect their photos on its platform.
The tool uses image-matching technology to scan for similar content on Facebook and Instagram, allowing creators and publishers to manage their intellectual property.
“We want to ensure Facebook is a safe and valuable place for creators to share their content,” Dave Axelgard, Product Manager at Facebook, said.
Creators with large catalogue of content or regular uploads on Facebook can use the Rights Manager of Images tool to control their content.
The tool is part of Facebook’s Creator Studio platform, and can be accessed by submitting an application. Creators will also be required to submit a copy of the content along with metadata, which will be used for reference when matching images.
Rights Manager reference library.
| Photo Credit: Facebook
Once creators have access to the tool, they will be able to add content into a reference library.
The image matching technology then scans the platforms, if it detects a creator’s content on a Page or profile, it presents options such as monitoring the content, blocking it or attributing credit via an ownership link.
In addition, people have an option to report a copyright or trademark, violation or infringement via Facebook’s Help Centre.
