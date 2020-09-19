Facebook introduces a new tool to manage business on its platforms

The social network’s new solution will offer small business owners a single interface for managing their pages, profiles, and ads, including scheduling or boosting their posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has introduced ‘Facebook Business Suite’, a new interface for people to manage their small businesses on Facebook and Instagram.

“With fewer customers walking into stores and restaurants during the pandemic, small businesses have had to find new ways to sell and reach customers online,” Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Managing posts using Facebook Business Suite. | Photo Credit: Facebook

The business owners will also be able to manage and receive all their business-related messages, notification and alerts in one place. The new interface can also be used to assess their business with access to insights about the pages and ad accounts they are operating on the two platforms.

Facebook Business Suite - a single interface for managing business on Facebook and Instagram. | Photo Credit: Facebook

Globally, small businesses can use Facebook Business Suite now, and it will expand to larger businesses next year. Overtime it will be available for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook noted in a blog post.