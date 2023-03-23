HamberMenu
WhatsApp desktop app for Windows to let users make group video calls

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the WhatsApp desktop app for Windows will now let users make group video calls

March 23, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A promotional image of eight WhatsApp users taking part in a video call

A promotional image of eight WhatsApp users taking part in a video call | Photo Credit: Mark Zuckerberg via Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows users. The upgraded app would allow users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to eight members, and audio calls with up to 32 members.

Mr. Zuckerberg shared the announcement via his Meta Channel on Instagram, where select creators can directly message their followers at once.

According to a company press release on Wednesday, the new app also has a faster loading time. There are plans to increase the audio/video participant limits to include more people in the future.

Meta said that the new desktop app’s interface would resemble that of the mobile WhatsApp version.

“As we continue to increase the number of devices that support WhatsApp, we’ve recently introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta,” said Meta in its release.

