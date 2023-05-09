Elon Musk warns that Twitter will purge unused accounts

May 09, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Elon Musk warned that Twitter handles and accounts which had not been used or activated for years would be purged, in the social media chief’s latest promise to platform users.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” tweeted Musk on Monday.

However, in response to a user who claimed that purging historic accounts would lead to fragmentation across the platform, Musk said that the accounts would be “archived.”

Still, he stressed on freeing up their old handles.

Last week, Musk reportedly emailed the news outlet NPR and threatened the company with the loss of its Twitter handle unless it began tweeting again.

The U.S.-based news outlet said in April it was pausing its activity on Twitter after being labelled ‘government-funded.’

The account label has since been removed.