Elon Musk says only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from April 15

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said only verified Twitter accounts would be able to vote in polls from April 15

March 28, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Twitter logo and Elon Musk

File photo of the Twitter logo and Elon Musk | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms.

Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

