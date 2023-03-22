HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toxic content on Twitter lower than in-house estimates: Report

Twitter shared an analysis which concluded that the reach of toxic content on the platform was lower than its own estimates

March 22, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Twitter logo

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The official Twitter Safety account on Wednesday shared the results of an independent assessment which concluded that the reach of toxic content on the platform was lower than Twitter’s own first-party estimates.

The Twitter Safety account said it had partnered with the unified customer experience management platform Sprinklr, which used an AI-powered model in order to analyse every English tweet publicly published between January and February 2023 while armed with a list of 300 English-language slur words.

ALSO READ
Twitter API access could cost $42,000 per month at minimum, says report

Around 5,50,000 tweets containing at least one word from the list were found. The analysis did not report on findings related to hateful images or symbols. Twitter also pointed out that Sprinklr’s definition of hate speech was narrower than its own.

“Our focal metric is hate speech impressions, not the number of Tweets containing slurs. Most slur usage is not hate speech, but when it is, we work to reduce its reach. Sprinklr’s analysis found that hate speech receives 67% fewer impressions per Tweet than non-toxic slur Tweets,” said the Twitter Safety account.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The news comes as The Washington Post reported the results of a separate study on Monday which claimed that antisemitic tweets more than doubled on Twitter in the months following CEO Elon Musk’s takeover.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.