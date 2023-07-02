Elon Musk caps Twitter post views to combat web data scraping

July 02, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Elon Musk said on Saturday Twitter is changing its policies that will directly affect the number of tweets users will be able to read in one day.

The company has implemented tweet reading limits to combat “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation on Twitter.

As per Musk’s initial tweet, verified accounts would be limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts would face a cap of 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts would have an even stricter limit of 300 posts per day.

However, Musk later revised these limitations, raising the temporary reading threshold to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1,000 posts per day for unverified users, and 500 posts per day for new unverified users.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Exceeding these daily tweet limits could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the remainder of the day. The restrictions led to over 7,500 user reporting problems using the social media service, as per Downdetector.

While this number is relatively small compared to Twitter’s vast user base of over 200 million worldwide users, the impact was widespread enough to make the #TwitterDown hashtag trend in some parts of the world.

Musk emphasized that these restrictions are temporary measures taken because excessive data scraping was severely degrading the service for regular users. He expressed his discontent with artificial intelligence firms, including OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.