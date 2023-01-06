HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CES 2023 | Stellantis plans to convert vehicle data into marketable products 

Automaker Stellantis launched Mobilisights at CES 2023 to focus on converting data from vehicles into marketable products 

January 06, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stellantis announced  Mobilisights business unit at CES 2023 which will focus on converting data from vehicles into marketable products 

Stellantis announced  Mobilisights business unit at CES 2023 which will focus on converting data from vehicles into marketable products  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stellantis announced new business unit Mobilisights at CES 2023, dedicated to turning vehicle data into marketable products and revenue.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Mobilisights, which will operate as an independent business unit, will focus on growing the company’s data-as-a-service business by developing and licensing products, applications, and services which will be sold to private enterprises, public sector utilities, education, and research institutions.

ALSO READ
BMW teases a talking car that shifts colours like a chameleon

Mobilisights and its partners will operate within strict data governance and privacy policy which will include using anonymised and aggregated data, and only share the personal data of customers with their consent for specific services of their choosing, the company shared.

“The vision for Mobilisights is to contribute to a smarter world, leveraging the insights that vehicle data provide to inspire innovative applications and services that can transform and dramatically improve the day-to-day lives of users and businesses,” Sanjiv Ghate, Mobilisights CEO shared in a blog post.

Stellantis plans to use data from the 34 million connected vehicles it plans to reach by the end of the decade. Mobilisights will have exclusive access and rights to license vehicles and related data from all Stellantis brands to external customers.

ALSO READ
Tech Review | Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022: A premium tech-driven experience

The company said it plans to invest more than $33.7 billion dollars through 2025 into software and electrification .

The Mobilisights unit is the company’s latest move to make revenue beyond selling, repairing, and financing vehicles. Other automakers have made similar efforts to leverage data collected from their automobiles to start services.

Stellantis currently controls 16 automotive brands including names like Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, Fiat, Abarth, and Jeep.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / automobile engineering

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.