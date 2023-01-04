CES 2023 | Asus announces new ROG laptop lineup with improved cooling

January 04, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced its new 2023 laptop lineup at the CES 2023 with new CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, and improved cooling technology.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The 2023 Strix family features new models with improved cooling and 16 and 18 inch screens. The new Zephyrus M16 arrives with an AniMe Matrix display in thin-and-light form factor, and a redesigned Flow X13 and XG Mobile with latest hardware.

For 2023, ROG has included latest hardware from its partners on all of its models. The new 13th Gen processors from Intel feature a mix of performance and efficient-cores, new AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processors increase core counts, and the GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs from NVIDIA offers performance and a range of additional features like DLSS 3 and AV1 encoding.

This year, ROG is bringing Nebula displays to even more models, and in more form factors. From a compact 13-inch laptop to 18-inch display, said Asus.

In addition, ROG has further refined its cooling technology. ROG has brought two key innovations to more laptops in 2023; a larger full-width heatsink and Tri-Fan Technology, both introduced last year on the Flow X16.

The upgraded heatsink design now spans the entire rear of the chassis for select devices. The Tri-Fan Technology adds a third fan into the thermal design.

ROG Strix

The Strix Scar 16 and 18 have been accommodated with the larger 16-inch and 18-inch 16:10 aspect-ratio screens. These 16- and 18-inch panels are equipped with ROG’s new QHD, 240Hz Nebula HDR display with Mini LED technology.

The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 sport Intel’s latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, with 8 Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

ROG Zephyrus

Asus will start 2023 Zephyrus series with the new Zephyrus M16. Built for gamers and creators, the M16 retains a thin-and-light design, an improved cooling system featuring Tri-Fan Technology.

Powered by the Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, the 2023 Zephyrus M16 is also the first 16-inch device equipped with ROG’s AniMe Matrix LED lighting array.

The Zephyrus Duo 16 continues with a dual display setup comprising of a 16-inch Mini LED panel and a 4K touchscreen that slides to meet it automatically as the laptop is opened. This year, the Duo 16 has been upgraded with an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processor with 16 cores and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch.

ROG Flow

The 2023 Flow X13 features up to an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a dedicated MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The Flow X13 comes equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The 2023 Flow X13 maintains the 15-inch keyboard layout and increasing battery capacity from 62 to 75 Wh. An FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support is there as well. The Flow X13 has new touchscreen QHD, 165 Hz Nebula Display on a 360° hinge.

The Flow Z13 comes with upgraded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The Z13 also has a dedicated MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support. It has got a 13-inch QHD 165 Hz refresh rate Nebula Display.

The ROG Flow X16 has got a new Intel Core i9 13900H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. It has got Nebula HDR Mini LED touchscreen display with 1100 nits of peak brightness and 240 Hz refresh rate. All 2023 Flow machines also feature Corning Gorilla Glass DXC.