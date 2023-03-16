HamberMenu
Bharti backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with ISRO for low-orbit connectivity 

The launch of 36 satellites in collaboration with ISRO will complete Bharti-backed OneWeb’s first generation of Low Earth Orbit constellation

March 16, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OneWeb, the Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will launch 36 satellites with ISRO on 26 March 2023. 

OneWeb, the Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will launch 36 satellites with ISRO on 26 March 2023.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OneWeb, the Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will launch 36 satellites with ISRO on 26 March 2023.

The launch, scheduled to take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, will be the final launch that aims at completing the first-generation LEO constellation and enabling the initiation of global coverage in 2023.

This launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb’s history so far, with the launch adding an additional 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, the first ever completed global LEO constellation, OneWeb said in a release.

The mission marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. And, is touted to bring high-speed, low-latency secured solutions to enterprises along with towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country.

OneWeb currently has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.

The launch scheduled to take place no earlier than 26 March 2023 will be live-streamed on YouTube and other social media channels.  

The launch scheduled to take place no earlier than 26 March 2023 will be live-streamed on YouTube and other social media channels.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites are being looked at as a way to connect the unconnected and bridge the digital divide by bringing internet access to remote and rural communities.

The launch is scheduled to take place no earlier than 26 March 2023 at 11:30 pm EST / 3:30 am GMT / 9:00 am IST and will be live-streamed on YouTube and other social media channels.

