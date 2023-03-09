Explained | What are ISRO and NASA aiming to achieve with the NISAR satellite?

March 09, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

The facts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday received the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite from the U.S. space agency in Bengaluru.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ISRO are jointly working on the all-weather, earth-observing mission scheduled for a 2024 launch.

The background

NISAR is the first satellite mission that will collect radar data in two microwave bandwidth regions – the L-band (1-2 gigahertz, commonly used for satellite communication and remote sensing) and the S-band (2-4 GHz, commonly used for satellite communication and weather monitoring) – of the electromagnetic spectrum.

SAR is a type of remote-sensing technology that uses radars instead of optical sensors to create high-resolution images of the earth’s surface. It can penetrate through clouds and vegetation to generate highly-accurate output.

NISAR will image the entire land and ice masses of the earth, 4-6 times a month. The output is expected to be available within a couple of days of the observation, and within hours in cases of disasters.

Why it matters

NASA and ISRO plan to accomplish the following through NISAR: