HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft introduces new AI-powered Bing on limited basis

Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing uses OpenAI’s technology for a few pre-set questions to show how a chatbot will answer search queries

February 08, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new Bing page that users could try out before a public release

The new Bing page that users could try out before a public release | Photo Credit: Bing

Microsoft has introduced its new AI-powered version of the search engine Bing that uses OpenAI’s technology to answer search queries with a comprehensive response from a chatbot, but on a limited basis only.

Bing’s official website announced the new update and also provided some pre-set questions and search requests that users could try out, in order to experience the chatbot.

ALSO READ
Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March

A request for a menu to accommodate vegetarian guests, for example, had the chatbot suggest plant-based dishes for different courses along with links to their websites.

The Bing chatbot provides a menu for a dinner party-related query

The Bing chatbot provides a menu for a dinner party-related query | Photo Credit: Bing

“In the chat experience, you can also chat and ask follow-up questions such as, “can you explain that in simpler terms,” or, “give me more options” to get different and even more detailed answers in your search,” said Bing.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

However, the chat mode to further interact with the chatbot is not yet public and interested users will have to join a waitlist to be approved.

ALSO READ
Microsoft to revamp its web browser and search engine with more AI, as Google rivalry heats up

Microsoft has stressed this graduated approach was for ethical reasons, and that the tool will be improved before it is publicly available.

“While Bing works to avoid sharing unexpected offensive content in search results and has taken steps to prevent its chat features from engaging on potentially harmful topics, you may still see unexpected results,” said the search engine’s website.

While Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the maker of the chatbot ChatGPT, Google’s own conversational AI service, Bard, is being tested on a limited basis as well.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.