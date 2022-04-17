Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips

Apple Inc has started internal testing of several Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, Bloomberg Newsreported on Thursday citing developer logs. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The company is testing at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips - the successors to the current M1 line - with third-party apps in its App store, according to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter, the report said. Watch | All you need to know about Apple's new M1 chip Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, thesame processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inchMacBook Pros, the report added. In March, Apple introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house. Last year, Apple announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp. Apple was not immediately available for Reuters request for a comment.



