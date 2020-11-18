Watch | Apple's new M1 chip

A video describing details of Apple's new M1 chipset.

At the November 10 ‘One More Thing’ Special Event, streamed virtually from Apple Park, California, Tim Cook and his team at Apple unveiled the first Apple Silicon SoC (system on a chip): M1.

Apple Silicon, which has taken close to a decade to perfect, was first announced at the virtual Worldwide Developer Conference 2020 (WWDC20).

The video goes into details of what went into Apple's new M1 chipset.