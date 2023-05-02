Apple rolls out its first minor bug fix patch it announced in WWDC 2022

May 02, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Apple released its first “Rapid Security Response” to the public for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The patch delivers important security improvements between software updates and is focused on bringing improvements for the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, and other critical system libraries.

Rapid Security Responses are essentially minor software patches between major updates, that ensure Apple can push out security fixes for bugs detected in its software.

Some users complained on social media platforms they were unable to install the update and that they received an error message. We did not face any problems when installing the update.

Should users be updating?

Announced last year at the WWDC, the software patches are aimed at making things easier for both users and Apple ensuring security fixes can be pushed without waiting for larger updates, which may leave bugs to being exploited by threat actors.

The update can be installed on some devices without the need for a system reboot, and users also have the option to opt out of them entirely or uninstall them if they cause any problems.

Users who opt out of installing the patch will receive the relevant fixes when they are included in a subsequent software update.

However, this may leave their devices exposed to exploitation of security bugs fixed in the patch.

After the Rapid Security Response patch has been applied, a letter appears after the software version, Apple on its support blog said.